Acrylic Nails 101: Finding your perfect fit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's nothing quite like getting a fresh manicure, especially one that's going to last. If you're going on a trip to the beach or just want to fancy yourself up, these acrylic looks are just what you need.

Jessica Burleson, owner of Topcoat Nail Bar, taught us everything there is to know about acrylic nails. From acrylic enhancement to shellac and gel polish, there's something that's a perfect fit for everyone. Watch the video above for some modeled looks of each nail treatment!

Visit www.topcoatslc.com for more information!