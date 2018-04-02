Winnie Mandela, South African anti-apartheid activist, dies at 81

Posted 8:42 am, April 2, 2018, by and , Updated at 08:43AM, April 2, 2018

Winnie Mandela, the South African anti-apartheid activist and former wife of the late President Nelson Mandela, died at the age of 81, a family member told CNN on April 2, 2018.

