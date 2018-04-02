UYSA Game of the Week, March 27

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

18U Girls Northern Peaks vs Utah Avalanche

Today’s game of the week was from beautiful Alpine, UT and featured two top teams in the 18U girls age bracket, Northern Peaks and Utah Avalanche. Both teams are looking to get some points on the board as the prepare for State Cup a little later this Spring.

The game started off slowly as both teams looked to shake off the rust and get into the game. Northern Peaks looked to be the more dangerous side but were struggling to connect passes throughout the first half. Avalanche looked particularly threatening on the counter attack and were doing a good job of breaking up passing lanes.

As both teams began to grow into the game, the action got sharper and the chances got better. A great over the top through ball put Avalanche’s Bri Arnell in on goal. As the defenders surrounded around her, she wound up and took a shot from deep that bounced right in front of the goalkeeper and squirmed its way into the back of the net. 1-0 Avalanche.

If Northern Peaks wasn’t awake yet the goal seemed to jumpstart their offense. Passes became crisper and shots deadlier. Avalanche continued to threaten on the counter but a Northern Peaks goal felt like it was coming.

A foul outside of the 18 yard box set up Northern Peaks with a free kick opportunity, a wonderfully struck ball ricocheted off the uprights and found its path to an aware Rachel Saxey who put it into the open goal. 1-1.

Rachel wasn’t done however scoring her second goal a little before halftime when she was played in behind the defense and slotted the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper to make it 2-1 and give Northern Peaks the lead.

The second half was more of the same for Northern Peaks as their offense just kept clicking and they were unlucky not to score multiple times. There was a shot from distance that found the crossbar, a header off a corner that did as well and finally another wonderful bending free kick that found that same crossbar.

They also had a goal called back for an offside, not to be discouraged and looking for an insurance goal, the scored once more as Brooke Crossley rushed into the 18 yard box and blocked a clearance attempt straight into the goal to make it 3-1 and wrap up the scoring.