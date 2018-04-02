× Second Utah company launches streaming service for gun videos

SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah based company, GunStreamer, officially launched an online streaming service for gun-related videos.

The new website, gunstreamer.com, came in a response to an announcement made by Youtube, that stated the streaming giant was planning on tightening its’ restrictions on videos featuring firearms.

Utah Gun Exchange, an online classifieds website for firearms and other materials, also announced that it would be creating an online service for gun-related videos.

GunStreamer launched its’ website on March 26.

According to Austin Roberts, founder of GunStreamer, the website has had a climbing rate of traffic since its’ launch.

“We’ve been working very hard on GunStreamer and are quite pleased to see such a response from the community,” Roberts said.

The front page of gunstreamer.com Monday said the site hosted, “politically unbiased, user-generated gun videos.”