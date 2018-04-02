SUV collides with cow standing on I-15

ST. GEORGE — The driver and passenger of an SUV escaped injury after hitting a cow standing in the middle of the road on Interstate 15 near Littlefield, Arizona, early Sunday morning.

The St. George News Reported that Officers and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash on northbound I-15 near mile marker 10 involving a Ford Explorer just before 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the SUV extensively damaged and the cow lying dead near the outside shoulder of the interstate.

The driver told troopers that he noticed no other vehicles while traveling on the interstate and then came upon the cow standing in the middle of the roadway, trooper Steve Hughes of the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Click here to read the full report from St. George News.