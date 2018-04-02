Runners bring home the bacon in southern Utah Hog and Jog 5K

IVINS, Utah – The Easter Bunny may have been the star of the holiday weekend but in southern Utah, it was all about the hogs as well.

The St. George News said hundreds of runners dressed in pink shirts and pig noses for the Fourth annual Hog and Jog in Ivins.

Their prize, a big pile of bacon at the finish line and the chance to raise money for the Santa Clara-Ivins Fire Department.

Most of the firefighters are volunteers.

The race raised close to $2,000.

Bacon pizza, bacon donuts and plenty of the classic strips of bacon lined the course and finish line.

