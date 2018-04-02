× One dead in Smithfield crash

SMITHFIELD, Utah — A 24-year-old man died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash near the Smithfield cemetery.

According to police, Parker Bradford, of Springfield, was driving north on 300 E when the vehicle hit a retaining wall at the southwestern part of the cemetery.

A Smithfield Police representative said there were no witnesses to the crash and no evidence found that could help explain why the crash occurred.

A medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.