MURRAY, Utah – The Murray Police Department announced it is looking for a male suspect in a criminal mischief case.

The department released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who appears to be a young white male, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans:

Details regarding the nature of the incident were not made available by police.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Murray Police Department at 801-840-4000 and reference case 18C005692.