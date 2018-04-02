Man yells ‘come at me, bro,’ while stealing beer from Murray gas station

MURRAY, Utah – A man is accused of stealing beer from a Murray convenience store at gunpoint and trying to steal a person’s car.

Police said Alexis R. Payan-Martinez walked into a Maverik store near 514 W. 3900 S. on March 31.

He was caught on surveillance video grabbing a case of beer, raising a semiautomatic handgun to a customer and employee and saying, “come at me, bro.”

A few hours later, Unified Police responded to a carjacking where an officer recognized the suspect as the same person caught on video robbing the convenience store in Murray.

Officers said Payan-Martinez later admitted to robbing the convenience store.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for aggravated robbery.