× Crews fight mobile home fire in Woods Cross

WOODS CROSS, Utah – Representatives of the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area said that crews were fighting a mobile home fire Monday afternoon.

Officials said the fire was near 1200 West Senator in Woods Cross.

Crews working a mobile home fire at 1220 West senator in woods cross. Pls avoid the area. — SOUTHDAVISMETROFIRE (@SDMFA) April 2, 2018

Details regarding the nature of the incident were unknown at the time of this report.

Fox 13 has a crew on the way and will post details as they become available.