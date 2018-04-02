30,000 attend 140th annual Easter Egg roll at White House

Please wait a moment for the video to load below.

WASHINGTON – An “Eggstravaganza” at the White House on this Easter Monday.

First Lady Melania Trump is hosting the 140th annual Easter Egg roll on the White House’s south lawn.

This is Mrs. Trump’s first egg roll as a full-time resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

She was still living in New York last Easter.

Those who take part in Monday’s roll are winners of a public lottery held earlier this year.

Activities include lawn bowling, a reading area, a card-making station for military troops, egg and cookie decorating and the main event, the egg roll.

About 30,000 people were expected to attend.

The tradition started during the Rutherford B. Hayes administration.