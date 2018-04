Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah -- When you watch professional sports on television, there's a good chance you're catching a glimpse of something made right here in Utah.

In this week's installment of Uniquely Utah, Todd Tanner takes us to Alinco Costumes in Murray—where mascot costumes for many professional sports teams are made.

The company makes the majority of the mascots for the NBA as well as for other clients and teams. See the video above for details.