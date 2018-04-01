3 Questions with Bob Evans: Royals FC Coach Laura Harvey talks women’s soccer in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is groundbreaking for Utah. Never before has there been a professional women's soccer team here.

But the Utah Royals FC are part of the Real Salt Lake franchise and have recently embarked on their first season.

There is a lot of excitement about the team and its head coach, Laura Harvey—who recently joined Bob Evans for 3 Questions.

For the un-initiated, what’s the major difference between professional men’s soccer and professional women’s soccer? Player salaries are comparatively low in the NWSL. How on Earth do players make ends meet? You’ve played and coached over in Europe. Compare, if you will, the two cultures—the European football culture and the U.S. soccer culture—what’s the difference?

See the video below for the extended interview with Laura Harvey: