Hundreds walk 'Way of the Cross' together to show unity, faith in Jesus Christ

ST. GEORGE – It was a Good Friday spectacle as hundreds took to the streets to be a part of the 13th annual “Ecumenical Way of the Cross.”

According to St. George News, the event commemorated the passion, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

14 “stations of the cross” were set up between Bluff Street Park and the Saint George Catholic Church where worshipers could walk through. At each station, organizers say prayers and Scriptures were recited and in between each station members sang the hymn, “Were You There?”

At the final station, St. George News reports, they celebrated the resurrection of Christ. Father Arokia Dass David of the Saint George Catholic Church quoted from Scriptures saying, “You are looking for Jesus of Nazareth, who was crucified. He has risen, he is not here. Behold the place where they laid him.”

Many Catholic churches across the world observe the “Stations of the Cross” around Eastertime, but the Saint George Catholic Church celebration prides itself on being an interfaith event. They also say it has only been getting bigger.

“I can remember when it first started with a handful of people,” Rev. Lee Montgomery, of the Spirit of the Desert Episcopal Church, said, “It seems to get bigger and better every year.”

Greg Davies, a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who led the second station: “We all worship the same God. We’re more alike than we are different. As we celebrate Christ and focus on him, many of our differences will fall away.”

St. George News estimates the crowds grew to at least 400 people.

