Wanted with Scott McKane: Suspects sought in 7-Eleven robbery, drive-by shooting outside Walmart

This week's edition of Wanted starts with a pair of suspects who the Unified Police Department said robbed a 7-Eleven store on March 24. The suspects can be seen brandishing a gun at the store's clerk and take an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects then appear to instruct the clerk to fill a backpack with cigarettes. They can be seen in surveillance footage taking a case of beer, and leaving the scene. Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Unified Police Department at 801-743-7000.

Police released surveillance footage of a vehicle that is being sought in connection with a shooting that happened at a Walmart in West Valley City. The shooting happened at 3180 South 5600 West last Saturday around 8:10 p.m. Police said members of a rap group stopped in the Walmart parking lot when three members were shot and a bystander was also hit. Contact West Valley City Police at 801-840-4000 if you have information on this case.

West Jordan Police released a video of an attempted burglary, where a suspect can be seen attempting to pop out a window and access a middle school. When the suspect popped out the window, police say the glass broke and startled him. He fled the scene after the incident. Police said no items were stolen. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the West Jordan Police Department at 801-256-2000.

The Harrisville Police Department is seeking to locate suspects who are wanted for questioning after allegedly attempting to break into cars over the course of several days. The suspects were seen on surveillance footage attempting to open the door of a truck, but the door was locked. Tips on this case can be sent to the Harrisville Police Department at 801-782-4100.