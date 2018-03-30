Recipe: Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

World champion Dutch Oven cookers Bill and Toni Thayn Cream Cheese Pound Cake is to die for. Use the recipe below and enjoy this mouth-watering dessert anytime you want!

Cream Cheese Pound Cake with Grand Marnier Whipped Cream

Ingredients:

1 lb cream cheese, room temperature

1 1/2 cup butter, softened

3 cups sugar

6 eggs, room temperature

3 cups flour

1 tbsp. vanilla

Powdered sugar for dusting

Fresh Fruit

Grand Mariner whipped cream (recipe below)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a bundt pan and set aside. Cream butter and cream cheese until smooth. Add sugar gradually and beat until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time and beat well after each addition. Add flour and mix until well combined. Add vanilla and mix thoroughly. Pour into bundt pan and bake for 1 hour and 30 minutes or until cake tests done. Cool in pan for 10 minutes and turn out onto a cooling rack until completely cool. Sprinkle with powdered sugar. Serve with Grand Marnier whipped cream and fresh fruit.

Grand Marnier Whipped Cream

Ingredients:

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 tsp. powdered sugar

1 tsp. Grand Marnier

Directions: