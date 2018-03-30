Recipe: Cream Cheese Pound Cake

World champion Dutch Oven cookers Bill and Toni Thayn Cream Cheese Pound Cake is to die for. Use the recipe below and enjoy this mouth-watering dessert anytime you want!

Cream Cheese Pound Cake with Grand Marnier Whipped Cream

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb cream cheese, room temperature
  • 1 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 3 cups sugar
  • 6 eggs, room temperature
  • 3 cups flour
  • 1 tbsp. vanilla
  • Powdered sugar for dusting
  • Fresh Fruit
  • Grand Mariner whipped cream (recipe below)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
  2. Grease a bundt pan and set aside.
  3. Cream butter and cream cheese until smooth. Add sugar gradually and beat until fluffy.
  4. Add eggs one at a time and beat well after each addition.
  5. Add flour and mix until well combined.
  6. Add vanilla and mix thoroughly.
  7. Pour into bundt pan and bake for 1 hour and 30 minutes or until cake tests done.
  8. Cool in pan for 10 minutes and turn out onto a cooling rack until completely cool.
  9. Sprinkle with powdered sugar. Serve with Grand Marnier whipped cream and fresh fruit.

Grand Marnier Whipped Cream

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1 tsp. powdered sugar
  • 1 tsp. Grand Marnier

Directions:

  1. Whip until soft peaks form.
  2. Serve with slices of pound cake.