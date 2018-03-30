Recipe: Cream Cheese Pound Cake

World champion Dutch Oven cookers Bill and Toni Thayn Cream Cheese Pound Cake is to die for. Use the recipe below and enjoy this mouth-watering dessert anytime you want!
Cream Cheese Pound Cake with Grand Marnier Whipped Cream
Ingredients:
- 1 lb cream cheese, room temperature
- 1 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 3 cups sugar
- 6 eggs, room temperature
- 3 cups flour
- 1 tbsp. vanilla
- Powdered sugar for dusting
- Fresh Fruit
- Grand Mariner whipped cream (recipe below)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
- Grease a bundt pan and set aside.
- Cream butter and cream cheese until smooth. Add sugar gradually and beat until fluffy.
- Add eggs one at a time and beat well after each addition.
- Add flour and mix until well combined.
- Add vanilla and mix thoroughly.
- Pour into bundt pan and bake for 1 hour and 30 minutes or until cake tests done.
- Cool in pan for 10 minutes and turn out onto a cooling rack until completely cool.
- Sprinkle with powdered sugar. Serve with Grand Marnier whipped cream and fresh fruit.
Grand Marnier Whipped Cream
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1 tsp. powdered sugar
- 1 tsp. Grand Marnier
Directions:
- Whip until soft peaks form.
- Serve with slices of pound cake.