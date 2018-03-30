New details, driver’s name released after trooper hit by car in Sardine Canyon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN, Utah — The Logan City Police Department has released the results of its investigation into an incident in which a UHP trooper was hit by a vehicle in Sardine Canyon on Sunday.

Sgt. Cade Brenchley was outside of his patrol vehicle when a car driven by 23-year-old Hannah Dawson went into a slide and struck Brenchley, throwing him against a vehicle that had become stranded on U.S. 89/91.

Brenchley had been checking on another vehicle that had slid off the road during a snowstorm that led to slippery road conditions on Sunday.

"[Dawson] stated her vehicle began to slide towards the median barricade. She was able to avoid the barricade and her vehicle began to slide towards the vehicles off to the side of the road. She was able to turn slightly back towards the roadway when she struck the Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant," a statement from Logan PD said. "Everyone on scene made efforts to assist the downed officer. Another citizen was able to call for help using the trooper’s car radio. There is no cell service in this area of the canyon."

Brenchley was taken to Logan Regional Hospital and is recovering from a broken shoulder and ribs.

Dawson received a citation for traveling too fast for road conditions.