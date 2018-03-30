Kings to play Canucks in preseason NHL game in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Los Angeles Kings may be battling the Anaheim Ducks to hang on to a playoff spot Friday night, but earlier in the day the team was talking pre-season in Salt Lake City.

The Kings were at Vivint Smart Home Arena to announce they will play The Salt Lake Shootout later this year.

The preseason match vs the Vancouver Canucks will be played at Vivint Smart Home Arena on September 24 at 7 p.m.

“The Kings are excited to return to Salt Lake City on the whole and Vivint Smart Home Arena in particular,” said Kings president and Hockey Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille. “Salt Lake City is a wonderful area with great hockey tradition. This game is special and this series is something we are very much looking forward to.”

The Kings announced they will also play preseason games in Salt Lake City in 2019 and 2020 as part of this three-year agreement with Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The Kings also had newly signed Daniel Brickley, a Salt Lake City native, on hand for the announcement. Brickley joins Trevor Lewis in Los Angeles, and the pair are the only two current NHL players from the Beehive State.

Lewis was born and raised in Cottonwood Heights and is the first native Utahn to win a Stanley Cup—a feat he accomplished with the Kings in 2012 and 2014, according to a press release.