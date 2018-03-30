Great spring hikes to go on in Weber county

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weather is starting to warm up here in Utah so that means it's getting time to start hiking. Holin Wilbanks from Weber Pathways knows some of the best spring hikes to go on throughout Weber County. See what ones she recommends below!

Bonneville Shoreline Trail: With fourteen different trailheads, there's no way you can miss out on this hike. It's 26 miles of single lane, the non-paved trail that stretches all the way from Pleasant View to South Ogden. Any of the fourteen trailheads can be accessed in so many places, and are open to hikers, mountain bikers or runners.

Centennial Trail: The Centennial Trail is a loop created by the connection of the Weber River Parkway, Ogden River Parkway and Bonneville Shoreline Trail. It's a 27-mile look around most of the cities that make up Weber County. There are sections that are paved and non-paved and is open to hikers, bikers, runners, and even horseback riders.

Trailfest: This event is free and something you won't want to miss. Let’s join Weber Pathways’ free celebration of our amazing trail network on June 30 at the Bank of Utah’s TrailFest 2018. The celebration starts by hiking, biking or running a section of the Centennial Trail from 8 am to noon.

Visit www.weberpathways.org for more information