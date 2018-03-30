Get a flawless look without going under the knife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Robert Rodrigues is a board certified plastic surgeon working at Granger Medical Clinic. His practice is focused on cosmetic and reconstructive/restorative surgery of the face, eyes, nose, body and breasts as well as orthopedic surgery of the hand.

Dr. Rodrigues and his staff are dedicated to providing patient-centric care that raises the bar in his field. They're here along with the Granger Medical Clinic's Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery Department to teach us all about some of the best non-invasive procedures available for you to get.

Hydrofacial: HydraFacial is the only hydra dermabrasion procedure that combines cleansing, exfoliation, extraction, hydration and antioxidant protection simultaneously, resulting in clearer, more beautiful skin with no discomfort or downtime. The treatment is soothing, moisturizing, non-invasive and non-irritating.

Microneedling: Microneedling, also known as collagen induction therapy, has a lot of people talking. ... 'Microneedling, also known as skin needling, is a procedure using a device covered with tiny, shallow needles to essentially poke holes in the skin surface.

Microneedling with PRP for Facial Rejuvenation: Microneedling, or collagen induction therapy, is a minimally invasive skin rejuvenation procedure that involves the use of a device that contains fine needles. These needles are used to puncture the skin at various depths to create a controlled skin injury.

Other treatments include stem cell facials, hair removal, and vein treatments. For more information on any of these procedures or on Granger Medical Clinic's Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery Department, visit www.grangermedical.com.