Recipe: Basic Crêpe Batter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef and author of best-selling cookbooks The Chef Within Joyce Doughty stopped by today to show us how to make a perfect batch of crêpes with her famous Basic Crêpe Batter recipe. Check out the easy and delicious recipe below!

Basic Crêpe Batter

Ingredients:

3 large eggs

1 cup milk

1 cup flour

2 tbsp. vegetable oil

1/2 tsp. salt

Instructions:

Place all ingredients in a blender in the order listed and run until smooth, stopping to scrape down sides of blender cup once or twice. *If you do not have a blender, put all ingredients in a large bowl and whisk, getting the batter as smooth as possible. Transfer the batter to as small and deep a container as will accommodate the batter. If there are still lumps, you can ignore them or pass the batter through a strainer. Cover and let sit in the fridge until ready to use. *Can be made a day ahead. If so, the batter will oxidize slightly and the top will turn greyish in color which can be ignored.

For more of The Cook Within, visit www.thecookwithinbooks.com.