Recipe: Basic Crêpe Batter

Chef and author of best-selling cookbooks The Chef Within Joyce Doughty stopped by today to show us how to make a perfect batch of crêpes with her famous Basic Crêpe Batter recipe. Check out the easy and delicious recipe below!
Basic Crêpe Batter
Ingredients:
- 3 large eggs
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup flour
- 2 tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1/2 tsp. salt
Instructions:
- Place all ingredients in a blender in the order listed and run until smooth, stopping to scrape down sides of blender cup once or twice. *If you do not have a blender, put all ingredients in a large bowl and whisk, getting the batter as smooth as possible.
- Transfer the batter to as small and deep a container as will accommodate the batter. If there are still lumps, you can ignore them or pass the batter through a strainer.
- Cover and let sit in the fridge until ready to use. *Can be made a day ahead. If so, the batter will oxidize slightly and the top will turn greyish in color which can be ignored.
For more of The Cook Within, visit www.thecookwithinbooks.com.