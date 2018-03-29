× Police suspend search for Utah woman last seen in Washington

OCEAN SHORES, Wash. — The investigation into the disappearance of an Eden, Utah woman has been suspended, according to Ocean Shores, Washington Police.

Tracy Ann Lewis, 31, was last seen walking away from Morning Glory Hotel on March 9, and she was reported missing on March 17, a news release from Ocean Shores PD said.

Officers searched the dunes and woods in the area of the hotel, but were unable to locate Lewis.

Police found “nearly all of her belongings” in her car, along with a note reading “I know you’ll want to, but please don’t try to find me. –Goodnight,” the news release said.

“In a notebook left in the vehicle, Ms. Lewis wrote about her intention to ‘leave’ and find herself without anyone pulling her back. She wrote, ‘And this isn’t goodbye forever. This is just goodbye for right now’,” an Ocean Shores PD spokesman wrote.

Lewis has been listed in the National Crime Information Center computer system as a missing person.