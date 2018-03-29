Man killed in shooting in Murray

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah -- Police confirm a man was killed in a shooting in Murray Thursday.

Police responded to the area of 4200 South and 100 East after a shooting around 3:45 p.m.

Police at the scene confirm a 59-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in the incident, which occurred inside an apartment in the area. Police are searching for a suspect but no further details were immediately available.

While the suspect remains at large, police stated they do not think the outstanding suspect poses a greater threat to the area.

