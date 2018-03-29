× Local radio icon Doug Wright announces departure from daily hosting

SALT LAKE CITY — Doug Wright of KSL Newsradio has announced he will no longer host his weekday program, The Doug Wright Show, effective this June.

Wright will step away from the program on his 40th anniversary with KSL Newsradio, the week of June 1, according to an article on the station’s website.

He’ll continue to host KSL Movie Show on Friday mornings, and will work as a special news consultant and correspondent, the article said.

Wright, a Utah native, has won several awards, including the National Association of Broadcasters’ Marconi Award for “Large market personality of the year.”