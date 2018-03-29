Census numbers show neighboring states outpacing Utah on health care access

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- As Governor Gary Herbert signed a Medicaid expansion bill into law in a formal ceremony on March 27, the US Census Bureau posted numbers showing how many Utahns were uninsured under current law.

Thirty-two states chose to expand Medicaid under Obamacare, under which the federal government paid 90 percent of costs so long as states agreed to provide health insurance for all legal residents making less than 138 percent of the poverty threshold.

Utah chose not to expand Medicaid initially, and then failed to pass a program called Healthy Utah, which was negotiated between Herbert and the Obama administration.

The US Census Bureau released Small Area Health Insurance Estimates (SAHIE) for 2016, showing how many people have health insurance in every state and county in the United States.

2016 is significant, because it shows insured rates after a full second year of Obamacare implementation, and the numbers in Utah and nationwide are dramatic.

Utah had a 16.6% uninsured rate in 2008.

In 2016, 9.7% of Utahns were uninsured.

That 6.6% improvement is smaller than improvements shown by all of Utah's neighboring states that chose to expand Medicaid:

Arizona went from 20.5% uninsured to 11.9%, improving 8.6%.

Colorado went from 18.1% uninsured to 8.6%, improving 9.5%.

Nevada went from 23.2% uninsured to 13.1%, improving 10.1%.

New Mexico went from 23.9% uninsured to 11.2 percent, improving 12.7%.

The fact that Utah's insured rate decreased without expanding Medicaid also suggests that, from that original pool of 16.6% lacking insurance, it's the poorest who did not get help. A fact Herbert acknowledged as he spoke about the new Medicaid expansion.

"It's always been troublesome for us all that there's this gap of people who have not been able to access affordable, quality health care," Herbert said.

The new expansion was more palatable for conservatives in the Utah House of Representatives because it requires recipients to work or seek work, and it allows the state to provide coverage to Utahns making less than 95% of the federal poverty rate, rather than Obamacare's expected 138%.

Utahns who meet those qualifications on May 8 qualify to register for Medicaid with insurance kicking in on January 1, 2019.