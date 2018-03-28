What are your odds of getting into a car accident on Utah’s roadways?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As Utah's population increases so do the number of drivers on Utah's roadways. Now more than ever drivers are distracted by the technology around them. Fox Business reports that the average driver will experience a moderate car accident every 18 years. But on top of that Virginia Tech did a study that found you are 23 times more likely to crash when texting while driving. Also, don't forget speed increase your chances of having a wreck. For every 1% increase in your cars speed, your chances of getting into an auto accident increase by 2%.

According to the National Highway Transportation Saftey Administration, having just a small amount of alcohol in your system may also impact your driving abilities. Having a blood alcohol level of .02 puts you at 1.4 times more likely to be involved in an auto accident and once you hit a .08 you are 11 times more likely to be involved in a crash.

So what should you do if you are involved in a car accident?

Check yourself and others for injuries. Call 911 if there are injuries or local police if it appears everyone is okay

Move cars out of traffic, if possible.

Cooperate with local authorities

Check for witnesses and take photos/videos

Contact your insurance company

