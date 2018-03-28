× Salt Lake County man arrested for beating woman with metal rod

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah – A Salt Lake County man is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly beating a woman with a metal rod.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office said 55-year-old Ronald Rutter is accused of hitting a woman with a metal wood clamp.

Authorities said the victim told them her arm was broken.

They found her with a large abrasion, swelling a bruising on her arm, a large bruise on her back and bloody scratches on her face.

She told officers Rutter allegedly attacked her with a “long metal object.”

Rutter told officials the victim attacked him, however, he only had scratches on his knuckles.

Authorities said Rutter showed them the metal wood clamp he used in the fight which appears to match the bruising on the victim.

Rutter was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for aggravated assault.