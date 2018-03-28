× Report: Suspect in St. George burglary arrested after returning for loot

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police in St. George have arrested a man accused of stealing several items from a K-Mart store, stashing them and returning to the scene, St. George News reports.

Clinton Riley Brinkerhoff, 32, was arrested early Tuesday morning and booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility on charges of burglary, theft and failing to stop at the command of an officer.

According to a representative for St. George Police, Brinkerhoff broke into K-Mart, at 745 S Bluff St., at about 2:23 a.m. Monday. He is accused of stealing a TV, a toolbox, a cable gun jewelry and a sound bar.

Brinkerhoff had already fled the scene when officers arrived, but police found some of the items stashed nearby, the report said.

“Instead of immediately recovering the items, police placed surveillance devices near or on these items, including the toolbox, Trombley said. Detectives were stationed around Kmart to keep track of the items and arrest the suspect when he returned,” the report said.

