Water shut off at 20-30 Payson homes due to water line break

PAYSON, Utah — Payson City Public Works employees are working to repair a water main break that has left 20-30 homes without water.

According to Payson City Public Works Director Travis Jockumsen, the water main break happened between 9 and 9:30 a.m. when a contractor attempting to install a sewer line hit the main water line with a backhoe.

The possibility of flooding threatened about three homes, Jockumsen said, but Public Works employees responded fast enough that sandbags weren’t needed.

The water main break is expected to be fixed by 2:30 p.m.