Woman taken to hospital after fall at construction site in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters confirm one person was injured in an industrial accident at a construction site in downtown Salt Lake City Wednesday.

Audra Sorensen, a spokesperson for Salt Lake City Fire Department, said there was an industrial accident in the area of 150 North and 400 West shortly after 4 p.m.

Sorensen said a female employee working at a construction site fell from a second story. The woman was taken to a local hospital. No specific information about her condition was immediately available.

