Man arrested after West Valley road rage incident with mini baseball bat

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Police said an aggravated road rage incident ended with a man hitting a truck with a mini baseball bat.

Levon Kindig, 24, was charged with criminal mischief following the incident Saturday.

Police responded to the intersection of 3200 W. 3500 S. on a report of an aggravated road rage incident in progress.

Court documents state the complainant told police two white trucks boxed in his vehicle and one of the drivers hit his car with a “pipe.”

Police said Kindig told them the alleged victim, who was driving a blue Toyota Tundra, was swerving in and out of traffic and almost side-swiped Kindig who was driving a white truck.

Kindig admitted to police he hit the complainant’s passenger side mirror with a mini black baseball bat.

The complainant told police that when Kindig hit his truck, it startled him, causing him to swerve and collide with Kindig’s vehicle.

This caused about $1,500 in damage to both trucks, police said.

Kindig was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.