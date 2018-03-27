× Washington County man awarded for assistance in Amber Alert case

IRON COUNTY, Utah — The Iron County Sheriff’s Office has recognized a Washington County man for his assistance in capturing the suspect in an Amber Alert case last year.

Deputy Jobe Peterson presented Joseph Paul with the Outstanding Citizenship award for his assistance in capturing Samuel Shaffer on December 4.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, Paul received the Amber Alert and left his home to see if he could help find four girls who were reported missing.

“While out looking in the area Paul observed a male subject walking along the Railroad Frontage Road near Lund. The subject matched the description of the male from the Amber Alert. Paul made contact with the male and called this information in to Cedar City Communications Center. Paul remained in the immediate area keeping a close watch on the male until the arrival of an Iron County Sheriff’s Deputy,” the statement said.

The Sheriff’s Office credits Paul for his quick thinking and intuition, leading to Shaffer’s capture and saving the lives of the four girls.

“The Iron County Sheriff’s Office is extremely grateful to Paul for his cooperation with an active law enforcement investigation which led to the safe return of the 4 girls,” the statement said.