Sleeping children wake up to two men breaking into family’s home

STOCKTON, Calif. – Police are searching for two suspects who broke into a Stockton, California, home Friday while two children were sleeping.

Police say two men entered a room where a 10-year-old and a 13-year-old were sleeping, telling them to be quiet and not to move.

"That’s bold to me. If my kids were home and somebody broke in, I would go nuts," neighbor John Jocson told KTXL.

The two men looked through drawers and closets before taking off with an envelope with money in it, according to Stockton police.

Police described the suspects only as black men wearing Jordan shoes and standing around 6 feet tall.

For Jocson, knowing the kids encountered the robbers is the toughest part.

"God knows what they are thinking when they come in," Jocson told KTXL. "It could be a murderer, kidnapping or rape. I don’t know what goes through these guys' minds but it's hard to put a lid on what they are thinking. You just don’t know. Whatever happens is not good."

Jocson moved to his home on Noyo Lane to get away from crime like this and said he's sad to see it has filtered into a neighborhood he says is quiet.

"I don’t know what other security precautions to take," Jocson said. "If you have security cameras, they still get in. It’s like, what do you do? Stay at home and watch your stuff? I have to work. Somebody has to pay the bills, right? I’m worried every time I leave."