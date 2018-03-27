× SLC Mayor asks for public opinion on city services and funding

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski announced the city is seeking the public’s feedback with the release of an online survey.

The questionnaire asks residents for their opinions on Salt Lake City’s streets, sales tax, and public funding. The mayor hopes to get the public’s feedback, in order to better allocate public funding and serve the residents of the rapidly expanding city.

To participate in the survey, click here.