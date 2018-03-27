Recipe: La Bomba Carnitas
Ingredients:
3 lbs cooked Pulled Pork (pork shoulder/butt)
1 cup Heavy Cream
¼ cup Lime Juice
3 Avocados
4 Roma Tomatoes
½ Red Onion
1 bunch Cilantro
¼ cup minced garlic (less if you want less garlic flavor)
Salt to taste (about 2 tablespoons)
Granulated garlic to taste (about 1 tablespoon)
Directions:
Chop your avocados, tomatoes, onion, and cilantro and set aside. Fry your pork in a skillet or frying pan at a high temperature. I use the fat from the cooked pork to fry! Once it's cooked to your liking, transfer the pork to a large bowl. I immediately pour in the heavy cream and lime juice, so it soaks into the meat. Add the minced and granulated garlic and mix well. Add your prepared avocados, tomatoes, onion, and cilantro to the meat. Toss together until everything is nicely incorporated. Lastly, sprinkle your salt into your carnitas. I do this by adding small amounts of salt at a time and mixing as I go. This avoids salt pockets! Salt to taste. Once you are finished salting your carnitas, you are ready to put it into anything you’d like! I add it to our Hruska’s Kolaches dough and bake it in the oven to make a La Bomba Carnitas Kolache. It is also great in corn or flour tortillas for a fun taco night!! Enjoy!
Provo: hruskasprovo@gmail.com
434 W Center St, Provo, Ut, 84601
Sugarhouse: hruskassugarhouse@gmail.com
2030 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT, 84105