Recipe: La Bomba Carnitas

Ingredients:

3 lbs cooked Pulled Pork (pork shoulder/butt)

1 cup Heavy Cream

¼ cup Lime Juice

3 Avocados

4 Roma Tomatoes

½ Red Onion

1 bunch Cilantro

¼ cup minced garlic (less if you want less garlic flavor)

Salt to taste (about 2 tablespoons)

Granulated garlic to taste (about 1 tablespoon)

Directions: