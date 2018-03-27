Harrisville Police release video of juveniles checking car doors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISVILLE, Utah - The Harrisville Police Department released a video of "several juveniles" checking car door handles in the middle of the night.

In the surveillance video police released, two suspects can be seen approaching a truck and checking the door. The suspects appear to be unable to open the door and can be seen walking down the driveway and to the street.

" Please remove valuables from your cars, lock your car doors and turn on exterior lights," police wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone with identifying information on the suspects pictured is asked to contact the City of Harrisville at 801-782-4100 or email police@cityofharrisville.com.