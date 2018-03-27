× Angels Landing Trail in Zion National Park to close for repairs

ZION NATIONAL PARK – The Angels Landing Trail at Zion National Park will be closed Tuesday for repairs.

The park is closing the area to fix a broken post in a steep section of the trail.

The West Rim Trail between the Grotto and Scout Lookout will also close during the repairs on Angels Landing Trail.

The trail is expected to reopen Wednesday or when repairs are complete.

