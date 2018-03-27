AcroYoga and Samoan Fire-Knife Dance lessons from Hana Studios

Joseph Cancilla along with Holly Ann Jarvis of Hana Studios in West Haven showed Big Budah the strength and mental discipline that it takes to perform AcroYoga. The practice of AcroYoga combines yoga and acrobatics into a single art form. Click Here to learn more about AcroYoga.
Joseph along with his 11-year-old student Brayden showed off the traditional art of Samoan Fire-Knife dance. If you would like to know more about this cultural tradition Click Here.
If you would like to be a student of Joseph's and learn at the Hana Studios go to http://www.MyHanaStudio.com