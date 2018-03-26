× SLC man hits power pole, arrested for felony DUI

SALT LAKE CITY – A Salt Lake City man was arrested Sunday after police say he crashed his car into a power pole, causing serious injury to the passenger of the vehicle.

Dominic Lianpi, 21, was booked into jail for felony DUI, the Salt Lake City Police Department said in a statement.

Lianpi was allegedly driving westbound on 1300 South when he drifted into the center of the road and hit the pole. Officers responded to the scene of the accident and found an injured passenger in the back seat.

The passenger was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

“The driver was tested for DUI and subsequently arrested,” police wrote.