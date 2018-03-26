Harmons Recipe: Leg of lamb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We had chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons teach us how to make some herb stuffed leg of lamb that could be a wonderful Easter dinner entree. This recipe serves eight to ten people.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

1 cup packed fresh mint leaves

4 garlic cloves

¼ cup olive oil

1 Tbsp finely chopped fresh chives

1 lemon, zested

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 (2 1/2-lb) boneless leg of lamb, butterflied

20 real baby carrots

4 Yukon Gold potatoes, quartered

2 Tbsp olive oil

Instructions:

Put oven rack in middle position and preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment, add the parsley, mint, and garlic and pulse to combine. With the motor running, add the olive oil until incorporated. Transfer to a small bowl, add the chives, lemon, salt and pepper and stir to combine.

Open lamb like a book, fat side down, on a work surface and liberally sprinkle with salt and pepper. Spread herb mixture evenly over lamb, then fold lamb back into original shape and tie with string at 1' intervals.

Add carrots and potatoes to a small roasting pan fitted with a rack. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Pat lamb dry and transfer to prepared pan. Rub lamb with oil and season liberally with salt and pepper.

Roast lamb until thermometer inserted diagonally 2 inches into lamb averages 135 to 140 degrees for medium-rare (test in several places, as different parts of leg cook at different speeds), 40 to 50 min. Stir vegetables halfway through cooking. Transfer to a plate and let stand, loosely covered with foil, 30 minutes before slicing. Cut off and discard string, slice lamb and serve with carrots and potatoes.