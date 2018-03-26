Harmons Recipe: Coconut milk custard with strawberry rhubarb compote

Chef Lesli Sommerdorf from Harmons gave us a great recipe for a delicious coconut milk custard. This recipe serves eight people and is a fantastic option for dessert on any occasion.
Ingredients:
3 1/2 cups (12 oz) unsweetened shredded coconut
7 large egg yolks
1/3 cup granulated sugar
6 Tbsp potato starch
1/4 tsp kosher salt
1 Tbsp vanilla paste
1/2 lb rhubarb, trimmed and cut into ½' pieces
1 1/2 cups quartered strawberries
1/3 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
Coarsely chopped pistachios, for garnish
Instructions:
Spray 6 ramekins with cooking oil.
In a blender, add coconut and 4 1/2 cups warm water and blend until creamy, 2-3 min. Pour mixture through a fine-mesh sieve lined with cheesecloth into a large bowl, squeezing the cheesecloth to extract all of the coconut milk. Discard coconut solids.
In a medium saucepan add egg yolks and granulated sugar and whisk mixture until pale and smooth, 2-3 minutes. Whisk in potato starch and salt. Add vanilla and gradually whisk in coconut milk. Set saucepan over medium-high heat and cook, whisking constantly, until mixture thickens to a custard-like consistency and coats the back of the spoon, 5-7 min.
Remove from heat and use a rubber spatula to push custard through another fine-mesh strainer into another large bowl. Let cool slightly, stirring occasionally. Divide custard evenly into ramekins (about 1/2 cup custard per ramekin) and chill until set, 2-3 hours.
Meanwhile, in a frying pan over medium heat, add rhubarb, strawberries, and brown sugar and cook, stirring occasionally, until fruit is soft and juicy, 5-7 min. Remove from heat and let cool, then chill until ready to serve.
To serve, top custards with strawberry-rhubarb compote and sprinkle with pistachios.