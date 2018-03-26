× Man dies after explosion at Autoliv facility near Promontory

PROMONTORY, Utah — A 64-year-old man has died following an explosion early Monday morning at an Autoliv facility near Promontory.

According to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s Communications Center received a report of a fire at the facility, at 16700 W SR-83,

around 2:12 a.m.

Ronald Larson, 64, had been trapped inside the building and on-site personnel were trying to get him out.

Workers successfully extricated Larson, who was then taken to Brigham City Hospital with severe burn injuries, a statement from the Sheriffs’ Office said. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Larson had been alone in the “mixing portion” of the building at the time of the explosion.

Officials with the Occupation Safety and Health Administration will conduct an investigation.

There were reports of other people injured in the explosion, the statement said, but those injuries were not life-threatening.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.

Autoliv manufactures air bags, seat belts and other automotive safety equipment.

