× Box of dynamite prompts evacuation in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah — A construction crew found an old box of dynamite in a Park City home Monday morning, prompting officials to evacuate nearby homes.

Capt. Phil Kirk of the Park City Fire Department said the dynamite was discovered in a home on the 900 block of Empire Ave. and had been left behind by former occupants.

Kirk said police and fire officials have evacuated about 10 homes on each side of the home where the dynamite was discovered.

The Park City Library is providing shelter for those evacuated.

A bomb squad has been dispatched to the scene.

The Park City Library is set up to shelter those evacuated in the Old Town area of Park City. While possible dynamite, found under a house during excavation, can be investigated and safely removed. #safetyfirst#parkcitypolice#parkcitymunicipal#parkcityfire#dynamite pic.twitter.com/DT1KmNjZwK — Park City Fire (@PCFireDistrict) March 26, 2018