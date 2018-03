Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kim Leung, a West Coast swing dancer and teacher showed us some moves with his friend Brittany.

Leung teaches classes at Ballroom Utah Dance Studio on the first Tuesday of every month. The studio is at 3030 S. Main St. in Salt Lake City at 6:00 p.m.

To sign up for classes, visit the studio's website at www.westiekim.com.