130 Utah National Guard Soldiers deploy to Middle East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - As the 65th Field Artillery Brigade Prepared to deploy in a hangar at the Utah Air National Guard Wright Air Base, four young girls also wore dog tags. They're Hannah Abigail, Sarah, and Isabel Knight, and their dad is Captain Taylor Knight.

They're one of 130 families seeing a loved one fly away for a year-long deployment to the Middle East.

"A lot of people they say it's tough on the soldiers, but in reality, it's really the families, the employers and the people back home who have the hardest time," said Knight.

Knight is on his second deployment with the 65th. The first was four years ago in Afghanistan.

This time, Knight and his fellow officers and soldiers expect less action. They'll be working on training and coordination with allies in the region.