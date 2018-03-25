Utah company issues recall of Kratom products due to salmonella concerns

ROY, Utah — A company based in Roy is voluntarily recalling products that contain Eclipse Kratom powder due to the potential for Salmonella contamination.

According to a statement from the FDA published Friday, Tamarack Inc. is voluntarily recalling the products—which are pictured above.

The affected powder products are packaged in plastic heat-sealed packages, or in plastic sealed bottles containing either powder or 1 gram capsules. The FDA estimates 120 units were sold directly to five retailers in Utah.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the possible contamination. The recall was issued after the FDA notified Tamarack Inc. about a positive test for salmonella. The company has identified the supplier and source of contaminated product and has ceased production and distribution of the affected product, the press release states.

The FDA says anyone in possession of the potentially contaminated products should not consume them but should return them to the company or place of purchase for a full refund. Tamarack Inc. says they will refund retailers within 14 business days for products returned to the point of purchase.

According to the press release from the FDA, Salmonella is “an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.”