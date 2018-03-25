× Driver killed in one of multiple rollovers in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Highway Patrol is at the scene of a fatal rollover at the intersection of Bangerter Highway and California Avenue.

According to UDOT, lane closures are in effect after the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Troopers are also responding to another rollover near I-215 Northbound at 500 South in Salt Lake City. Dispatch confirms that everyone involved received only minor injuries in that separate rollover.

Fox 13 crews are on their way to both scenes.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.