UTA train collides with car, police searching for driver

SALT LAKE CITY – UTA trains were delayed throughout Salt Lake City Saturday morning after transit authorities say a train collided with a vehicle at 400 South and Main Street.

According to the Utah Transit Authority, a “pedestrian drove onto the tracks and was struck by the train.” That’s when they say the driver of the vehicle jumped out and ran away.

UTA police are still searching for that driver and describe him as a white male in his 20’s with a slim build wearing a dark jacket.

No one on the train was injured in the crash. Authorities say the train will likely be taken to Salt Lake Central for inspection.

At this time UTA has no plans on creating a bus bridge.