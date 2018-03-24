× Two men in critical condition following gas station stabbing and shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY – What began as a fight at a Holiday gas station turned into something much worse when police say the two men pulled out weapons.

West Valley Police say one of the men was at the gas station at 4400 West and 3500 South when the second male arrived sparking “some kind of altercation.”

The second male used a knife to stab the first, then police say the first man pulled out a gun and shot the second several times.

According to Lt. Mike Fosso with West Valley Police Department, both men are in currently in critical condition.