Teen in critical condition after falling from parking structure at Jordan Commons in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after he fell an estimated 20-25 feet from a parking garage at Jordan Commons Saturday.

Sgt. Jason Nieslen with the Sandy Police Department said responders were dispatched to Jordan Commons around 6:25 p.m. after a teen fell from the walkway that connects the parking structure to restaurants in the Jordan Commons shopping area.

Nielsen said they believe the teen was with his family when he fell from the top level of the south parking structure. The teen fell into the parking structure, landing on a ramp that leads to the lower areas of the structure.

Police say there is nothing suspicious about the incident, and they do not believe it was a suicide attempt. It was not immediately clear how the teen came to fall from the structure.

